In Pictures: Highland highlights at the Braemar Gathering

One of the highlights of the Highland games calendar has been celebrated in Aberdeenshire at the Braemar Gathering.

The Queen, Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall were among the crowd watching the events.

The gathering has been run in its present form since 1832 and sees people of all ages compete in sports, dancing and piping competitions.

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

Highland dancers compete in a range of individual dances and age groups with poise and flair.

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

Although not all of the moves on display seemed to be traditional to Highland dancing…

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

The sound of bagpipes is constant throughout the grounds of the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Braemar.

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

On the athletics field, there were shows of strength in the tug o war, weight throw and caber toss.

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)