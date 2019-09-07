Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: Highland highlights at the Braemar Gathering

UK News | Published:

Pipers, dancers and athletes joined in for the annual contest in Aberdeenshire.

Weight thrower

One of the highlights of the Highland games calendar has been celebrated in Aberdeenshire at the Braemar Gathering.

The Queen, Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall were among the crowd watching the events.

The gathering has been run in its present form since 1832 and sees people of all ages compete in sports, dancing and piping competitions.

Braemar Royal Highland Gathering
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Braemar Royal Highland Gathering
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Braemar Royal Highland Gathering
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Braemar Royal Highland Gathering
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Braemar Royal Highland Gathering
(Andrew Milligan/PA)

Advertising

Highland dancers compete in a range of individual dances and age groups with poise and flair.

Braemar Royal Highland Gathering
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Braemar Royal Highland Gathering
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Braemar Royal Highland Gathering
(Andrew Milligan/PA)

Advertising

Braemar Royal Highland Gathering
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Braemar Royal Highland Gathering
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Braemar Royal Highland Gathering
(Andrew Milligan/PA)

Although not all of the moves on display seemed to be traditional to Highland dancing…

Braemar Royal Highland Gathering
(Andrew Milligan/PA)

The sound of bagpipes is constant throughout the grounds of the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Braemar.

Braemar Royal Highland Gathering
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Braemar Royal Highland Gathering
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Braemar Royal Highland Gathering
(Andrew Milligan/PA)

On the athletics field, there were shows of strength in the tug o war, weight throw and caber toss.

Braemar Royal Highland Gathering
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Braemar Royal Highland Gathering
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Braemar Royal Highland Gathering
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News