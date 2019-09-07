Advertising
In Pictures: Highland highlights at the Braemar Gathering
Pipers, dancers and athletes joined in for the annual contest in Aberdeenshire.
One of the highlights of the Highland games calendar has been celebrated in Aberdeenshire at the Braemar Gathering.
The Queen, Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall were among the crowd watching the events.
The gathering has been run in its present form since 1832 and sees people of all ages compete in sports, dancing and piping competitions.
Highland dancers compete in a range of individual dances and age groups with poise and flair.
Although not all of the moves on display seemed to be traditional to Highland dancing…
The sound of bagpipes is constant throughout the grounds of the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Braemar.
On the athletics field, there were shows of strength in the tug o war, weight throw and caber toss.
