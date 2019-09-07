Image of PM in green duck suit projected on to Cardiff Castle

An image of Boris Johnson dressed as a green duck was projected on to the side of Cardiff Castle, in the latest campaign by Led By Donkeys.

The image was accompanied by the words Lame Duck. Totally useless Prime Minister.

The image is a reference to Mr Johnson’s accusation that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is a “giant chlorinated chicken”.

The Conservatives have been accused of “silly playground behaviour” by members of their own party after they launched a campaign depicting Mr Corbyn as a chicken.

On Friday afternoon, the Conservatives’ Twitter account shared a doctored image of Mr Corbyn in a chicken suit, with the caption: “Hey (KFC), we’ve found an even bigger chicken than you.

Please stop this stuff. We are better than this. https://t.co/o2dBltO2bP — Alistair Burt (@AlistairBurtUK) September 6, 2019

A video of the Prime Minister has also been cast on to the side of the Titanic Museum in Belfast.

In the video, a clip of Mr Johnson saying “Brexit means Brexit and we are going to make a titanic success of it” is contrasted with news clips from the last week, and footage of the Titanic sinking.

The anti-Brexit campaign group also projected a clip of Michael Gove on to the side of Cardiff Castle, in which he makes a speech about the effects of a no-deal Brexit on the farming industry.

Hey @BorisJohnson, got that sinking feeling? (Location: Titanic Museum, Belfast. SOUND ON) pic.twitter.com/J0WEKYa1Jq — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) September 6, 2019

Earlier this week, after a picture of Jacob Rees-Mogg lying down in the House of Commons went viral, they projected the image on to the side of Edinburgh Castle, with the words “Lying Tory”.

Today Mr Johnson’s suggestion he could break the law to force a no-deal Brexit could be challenged in the courts by a cross-party group of MPs.

The House of Lords passed a bill on Friday effectively blocking a no-deal Brexit, paving the way for it to become law.

Edinburgh Castle pic.twitter.com/QPznVg8beN — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) September 5, 2019

However, Mr Johnson has repeatedly denied he would ask the EU for an extension, and said he would rather be “dead in a ditch”.

Led By Donkeys first went viral in early 2019 after organising billboards in Dover, including one showing Theresa May tweeting her support for Remain in early 2016 and another of Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg in 2011 suggesting the UK could have two EU referendums.