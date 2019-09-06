Advertising
In Pictures: The life and career of Robert Mugabe
The former Zimbabwean leader has died at the age of 95.
Robert Mugabe served as prime minister of Zimbabwe from 1980 to 1987 and then as president from 1987 to 2017 until he was forced to resign.
His near 40-year leadership of the former British colony was marked with bloodshed, persecution of political opponents and vote-rigging on a large scale.
Here are some of the key moments:
Advertising
Advertising
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.