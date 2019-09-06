In Pictures: The life and career of Robert Mugabe

Robert Mugabe served as prime minister of Zimbabwe from 1980 to 1987 and then as president from 1987 to 2017 until he was forced to resign.

His near 40-year leadership of the former British colony was marked with bloodshed, persecution of political opponents and vote-rigging on a large scale.

Here are some of the key moments:

Robert Mugabe presents the Prince of Wales with an Independence Medal at Government House in Salisbury in April 1980 (PA)

Being sworn in as Zimbabwe’s first executive president by former president Canaan Banana in Harare in December 1987 (Peter Winterbach/AP)

With Prime Minster Margaret Thatcher in October 1988 (PA)

Escorting the Queen after her arrival at Harare Airport in October 1991 (Gill Allen/AP)

With the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh before a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in May 1994 (PA)

With US President Bill Clinton at the White House in 1995 (Greg Gibson/AP)

At his wedding to Grace Marufu, 41 years his junior, at the Kutama Catholic Mission in August 1996 (Joao Silva/AP)

In talks with Prime Minister Tony Blair in Edinburgh in October 1997 (PA)

Addressing supporters at a rally in Gweru in March 2008 (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

Arriving for the burial of a prominent member of his Zanu-PF party, Misheck Chando, in Harare in October 2009 (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

Delivering his speech at his party’s 13th annual conference, in Gweru, in December 2012 (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

Shaking hands with Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai after signing the new constitution into law at State House in Harare in May 2013 (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

Being welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the G20 summit in Antalya, Turkey, in November 2015 (Lefteris Pitarakis/AP)

Officiating at a graduation ceremony at Zimbabwe Open University on the outskirts of Harare in November 2017 (Ben Curtis/AP)