Boys aged 14 and 16 charged with murder over separate London stabbings

Two young teenagers have been charged with murder after separate fatal stabbings in London.

A 14-year-old boy, from east London, will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday accused of killing Santino Angelo Dymiter.

The 18-year-old was stabbed to death in Chadd Green on August 26.

Santino Angelo Dymiter (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A 16-year-old boy was also charged with murder on Friday after a teenager was stabbed to death on Tuesday evening.

Michael Irving, 15, was found with stab wounds after police officers were called to reports of a fight in Byford Close, West Ham, east London, at 6.45pm.

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service attended, however the teenager, from Woolwich, was pronounced dead at the scene an hour later.

The 16-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday and then charged with murder by the Metropolitan Police on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination conducted on Thursday found Michael’s cause of death was consistent with knife wounds.

His next of kin have been informed and Specialist Crime Command homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Wrigley, who is leading the investigation, has appealed for more information.

He said: “Despite the arrest and charge, we continue to appeal for information to help complete the sequence of events that led to Michael’s death.

Michael Irving (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“I am asking anyone who has information about this incident to come forward and speak with my officers.

“We can be contacted directly at our incident room or anonymously through Crimestoppers, who are an independent organisation completely separate from police.

“It doesn’t matter how you tell us what you know, so long as you tell us.”

The 16-year-old is expected to appear at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Murder charges against the teenagers, who cannot be named because of their age, came after a string of teenage stabbings in recent weeks as the number of homicides in the capital this year approaches 100.

On Thursday, Perry Jordan Brammer, 15, died after suffering multiple stab wounds during an attack in broad daylight the week before.

A 21-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning on suspicion of murder after the attack in Tottenham on August 30.

A second man, aged 25, was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and both remain in custody in a north London police station.

Amrou Greenidge, also 18, died after being deliberately rammed off his bike by a car in Fulham before being attacked as he lay in the street.