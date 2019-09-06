Archbishop cut up dog collar in protest against Mugabe

The Archbishop of York cut up his dog collar at protest at the rule of Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe.

Dr John Sentamu, born in the Ugandan capital Kampala, conducted the symbolic protest on TV, saying Mr Mugabe had “taken people’s identity and literally – if you don’t mind – cut it to pieces”.

Mr Mugabe died aged 95 after ruling over Zimbabwe for nearly four decades.

Here's @AndrewMarr9 handing @JohnSentamu his old cut up dog collar, which he kept for 10 years #marr pic.twitter.com/LMQ4j8NgLP — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) November 26, 2017

The archbishop had vowed not to wear the dog collar again “until Mugabe is gone” and in 2017 he returned to BBC’s Andrew Marr Show where he was handed back the pieces that Mr Marr had kept in an envelope in his desk for 10 years.

Instead of attempting to reassemble the old collar Dr Sentamu produced a new one from his pocket and put it around his neck.

“I actually think the lesson for Zimbabwe is the same – you just can’t try and stitch it up, something more radical, something new, needs to happen in terms of the rule of law, allowing people to get jobs – because 90% of people aren’t in work.

“You can’t just stitch it up, I need a new collar.”