In Pictures: Princess Charlotte’s first day at school
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s second child has followed in the footsteps of her elder brother Prince George.
Princess Charlotte has arrived for her first day at school.
The four-year-old was welcomed to Thomas’s Battersea in south London by head of the lower school Helen Haslem as she arrived with her mother and father, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and her older brother Prince George.
She will be known as Charlotte Cambridge to her classmates and staff at the school.
