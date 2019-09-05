In Pictures: Princess Charlotte’s first day at school

Menu

Princess Charlotte's first day at school

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s second child has followed in the footsteps of her elder brother Prince George.

Princess Charlotte has arrived for her first day at school.

The four-year-old was welcomed to Thomas’s Battersea in south London by head of the lower school Helen Haslem as she arrived with her mother and father, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and her older brother Prince George.

She will be known as Charlotte Cambridge to her classmates and staff at the school.

Charlotte arrives with her mother, father and older brother at Thomas’s Battersea in London (Aaron Chown/PA)
The young princess appeared a little shy as she approached the school gates – a sight familiar to millions of parents on their children’s first day at school (Aaron Chown/PA)
Head of the lower school Helen Haslem greets Charlotte (Aaron Chown/PA)
It’s nice to have a big brother around – George is on hand to show Charlotte the ropes (Aaron Chown/PA)
A handshake from the head on your first day – not a bad start (Aaron Chown/PA)

A little bit of first day shyness is understandable (Aaron Chown/PA)
A wave for the cameras from the young princess (Aaron Chown/PA)
Kate wasn’t able to take George to his first day at school – she was suffering from severe morning sickness at the time while pregnant with Prince Louis (Aaron Chown/PA)
Here’s a look back at when Prince George started at the same school in 2017, accompanied by William (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)
Not forgetting the school days of the Duke himself – seen here on his first day at Eton, in 1995 (John Stilwell/PA)
