Defendants declare their love in court as one faces murder charge

A couple professed their love for each other in court as one of them faced a murder charge over an alleged mugging gone wrong.

Levi Paschal, 33, is accused of the murder of 39-year-old Lee Casey who was found stabbed on Brixton Hill, south London, at about 12pm on August 29 and died in hospital two hours later.

Paschal, from Balham, south London, has also been charged with attempted wounding with intent and conspiracy to rob in relation to a second victim as well as possession of a hunting knife.

He appeared at the Old Bailey by videolink from Thameside jail.

His 30-year-old girlfriend Clementine Jones, of the same address, appeared in the dock charged with conspiracy to rob in relation to the second victim.

Judge Mark Dennis QC set a plea hearing for November 22, with a provisional three-week trial from February 24.

As the defendants were remanded in custody, Jones shouted to her partner on the video screen: “Love you, man.”

Paschal replied: “Love you too.”