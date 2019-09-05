Charlotte ‘very excited’ about first day of school, says William

Princess Charlotte is “very excited” about her first day of school, her proud father said as he dropped her off for the start of a new chapter in her life.

Charlotte, aged four, looked a little hesitant at first as she was led into the grounds of Thomas’s Battersea, while holding the hand of her mother Kate.

Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea, joining her older brother Prince George. ✏️?? pic.twitter.com/8l63WEjzcw — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 5, 2019

The Duke of Cambridge walked beside them holding Prince George’s hand after driving his family to the fee-paying independent school in south London.

William had parked the family Land Rover Discovery in an internal car park before the foursome headed to a side entrance where Helen Haslem, head of the lower school, was waiting to greet them.

Charlotte grasped her mother’s hand with both of hers and walked close to her as she approached Ms Haslem.

The duchess smiled and asked: “How are you? Did you have a nice summer?”, and Ms Haslem bent down to shake George’s hand and then Charlotte’s.

William beamed and said: “First day – she’s very excited.”

His daughter is following in the footsteps of brother George, aged six, who has been at the school for two years.