Camilla takes a twirl with Strictly legend Len Goodman

The Duchess of Cornwall has chalked up another dance lesson from a Strictly Come Dancing celebrity – this time taking a twirl with Len Goodman.

Camilla, who is a huge fan of the BBC series, did not need to be asked twice when approached by the show’s former head judge Goodman as they celebrated the 90th anniversary of the British Dance Council (BDC).

The duchess appeared in Strictly’s 2017 Christmas special, dancing with judge Craig Revel Horwood at Buckingham Palace.

Camilla watches a performance during a celebratory tea dance at the Victory Services Club (Chris Jackson/PA)

After the impromptu performance she told invited guests, who included amateur and professional dancers: “I love dancing, I wish I was as good as all of you.

“I have a granddaughter who is passionate about it, maybe we’ll see her one day dancing about on Strictly – who knows?

“I have had the pleasure of dancing with Craig and now with Len, so I feel honoured.”

Goodman, 75, who quit his role as a Strictly judge in 2016, said later: “What an honour, over the years I’ve danced with hundreds of girls and that is the most memorable one, she’s so nice and was charming and lovely.”

The duchess meets Thomas Lyall and David Lyall at the event (Chris Jackson/PA)

The event was staged at London’s Victory Services Club, which the duchess supports as patron-in-chief.

It also highlighted the benefits of dancing, described as “physical, mental and social” by Bryan Allen, the BDC’s president and chairman.

Camilla added: “I just wanted to say as president of the Royal Osteoporosis Society how important dancing is for our bones.

“I think if we could get a lot more people on to the dancefloor and get them taking this very enjoyable form or exercise, we would be able to do a lot of good for osteoporosis because that sort of exercise improves your bones.”