Body found in river as police discover ‘large’ cannabis farm

Police have launched an investigation after a man’s body was found along with a “large quantity” of cannabis being grown in a nearby property.

Officers were called to reports of gunshots at Riverside Park in Southampton, Hampshire, where a body was found in the water in the early hours of Thursday.

(1/2) We're investigating following reports of gunshots heard in River Walk #Southampton shortly after 1am this morn. A large quantity of cannabis was found at an address and an abandoned vehicle nearby. Subsequently, the body of a man was found in the water at Riverside Park. — Hampshire Police (@HantsPolice) September 5, 2019

(2/2) We're working hard to piece together the sequence of events that led to this man to being found in the water and we will be patrolling the area to offer reassurance and advice to residents. https://t.co/fHHq1bx6uU Any witnesses should submit info to https://t.co/yEUBZ5a9JJ. — Hampshire Police (@HantsPolice) September 5, 2019

A vehicle containing cannabis was also found, according to a spokesman for Hampshire Police.

He said: “Officers responded to reports of gunshots heard in River Walk shortly after 1am.

“A large quantity of cannabis being cultivated was located at an address, and a vehicle containing cannabis was located abandoned nearby.

“Subsequently, the body of a man was found in the water at Riverside Park.

“Officers remain at the scene in River Walk today carrying out searches, and a large area of Riverside Park has been cordoned off in order to allow officers to carry out initial inquiries.”

Detective Chief Inspector Justin Torgout said: “At this early stage of the investigation, we are trying to establish the exact circumstances of what happened and remain open minded as to the two incidents being connected.”