Wife speaks of ‘absolute devastation’ following pub landlord’s death

The wife of a pub landlord who died following a disturbance has spoken of her “absolute devastation” at her family’s loss, saying “life will never be the same without him”.

Mark Winchcombe, 58, died following an alleged assault at about 12.55am on September 1 outside the Smiths Arms pub in Neath, South Wales.

In a statement issued by South Wales Police, Christine Winchcombe said: “We are absolutely devastated at the loss of Mark. He was a loving husband, son, brother and a doting dad.

A teenager has been charged with the manslaughter of Mark Winchcombe (South Wales Police/PA).

“He was very well respected and well liked in the local community and we would like to thank them for their kind words and support, which has been overwhelming.

“Mark was a lively character and he always had a smile on his face for everybody.

“He had a quick-witted personality, an infectious laugh, and he was always on hand to help anybody. Mark had many, many friends.

“His death has left a big hole in our hearts and our lives will never be the same without him.”

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter and affray while another 16-year-old boy has been charged with affray.

They have been released on police bail and will appear before Swansea Youth Court on September 19.

Two 16-year-olds and two 14-year-olds have been released on police bail.