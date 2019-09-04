15-year-old boy fatally stabbed in east London

A 15-year-old boy has been fatally stabbed in east London, police said.

Officers were called to reports of a fight in Byford Close, Stratford, at around 6.45pm on Tuesday.

Police and paramedics found the boy with stab injuries who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Scotland Yard said a murder investigation had been launched, with a post-mortem examination and formal identification to take place.

Police at the scene in Byford Close, Stratford, east London, where a 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A mother, 35, who wanted to remain anonymous said: “I only saw the boy collapse on to the floor, the paramedics arrived straight away. They tried their best for an hour but when they couldn’t save him I saw one of them crying.

“It was very sad.”

She added that the last time a stabbing happened in the local area they contacted the council asking for more CCTV cameras to be placed.

“But they haven’t done anything since then so I’m guessing they won’t do anything this time,” she said.

A father of three, who has lived in the area for 30 years, told the PA news agency: “It used to be a peaceful area but now it’s become a terror to live in.

“I contacted my local councillor yesterday telling him of this brutal murder but, you see, police will come here one day and then leave the next day.”

A letter he sent read: “There has been another brutal murder behind my house. Within a quarter of a mile there were three murders in the last 18 months as well as numerous stabbings. We are living in a state of terror and fear. Please use power and influence.”

Another resident, who did not want to give their name, said: “They always hang around this area near that small patch of grass, they moved from Stratford Park and have gathered here.”

Teenager fatally stabbed in #Newham Detectives from Specialist Crime investigate. Call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6626/3 Sept. Give information 100% anonymously via @CrimestoppersUK @FearlessORGhttps://t.co/7bq7BcnsFH — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 4, 2019

The death is the latest in a spate of teenage murders in the capital.

An 18-year-old man died on August 26 after being stabbed in Chadd Green, Plaistow, three days earlier.

The week before, Amrou Greenidge, also 18, died in hospital after being deliberately knocked off his bike by a vehicle in Fulham and attacked as he lay on the ground on August 18.

Solomon Small, 18, was knifed to death in Brixton on August 15, while just three days earlier Alex Smith, 16, died after being repeatedly stabbed with a machete in Munster Square, Camden.

The murder in Stratford is the 93rd homicide in London this year.

By the same date last year the homicide rate had reached 99, with the final total for 2018 hitting 128 according to PA analysis – the bloodiest calendar year this decade.