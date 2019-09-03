What the papers say – September 3

Tuesday’s showdown over whether Britain will have an early election predictably dominates the nation’s papers.

The Daily Telegraph says Prime Minister Boris Johnson will call a snap election for October 14 if parliament votes to “seize control of Brexit” from him on Tuesday.

The Daily Telegraph says Prime Minister Boris Johnson will call a snap election for October 14 if parliament votes to "seize control of Brexit" from him on Tuesday, with the front page headline: "'I don't want an election, you don't want an election' …but it's planned for October 14"

The Independent also highlights a likely October 14 election, while also pointing to the other key date under discussion, with rebel MPs proposing a law demanding a three-month Brexit deadline until January 31.

The Guardian calls it “Johnson’s ultimatum” as he tells MPs that if they block his no-deal Brexit plan he will call an election.

The Guardian calls it "Johnson's ultimatum" as he tells MPs that if they block his no-deal Brexit plan he will call an election. The Guardian front page headline reads: "Johnson's ultimatum: back me or face a snap Brexit election"

And The Times and the Daily Mail go the same way.

The Times reported that Boris Johnson spoke outside 10 Downing Street to insist again his plan was to leave the EU next month, "no ifs or buts".

The i conveys events similarly, reporting also on Mr Johnson’s defiant vow that the UK will leave the EU on October 31, “no ifs, no buts”.

The i newspaper's front page: "October election on the way if MPs defy Boris Johnson and thwart no-deal Brexit"

The Sun says Mr Johnson has tried to warn rebel MPs not to force an early election.

The Sun reported that Boris Johnson warned rebel MPs he will trigger a snap General Election on October 14 if they delay Brexit again.

And the Daily Mirror cheekily mixes the possible election with news that a rescue dog has moved into Number 10, running with the headline: “Brexit dog’s dinner”.

The Metro also combines both those stories on its front page.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times leads with news that the chairman of Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco has been replaced.

The Financial Times leads with news that the chairman of Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco has been replaced.

And the Daily Star again proves a Brexit and election-free zone, with their front page reporting on a boy who went blind for a lack of fruit and vegetables.