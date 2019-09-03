Advertising
What legislation is in the Programme for Government?
A total of 14 Bills are outlined in the Programme for Government unveiled by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at Holyrood.
They are:
– Animal Health and Welfare (Amendment) Bill
Will increase the maximum penalties for the most serious animal welfare offences to five years imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine. Protection for animals also expected to be enhanced through the implementation of “Finn’s Law”.
– Budget Bill
Annual legislation which provides parliamentary approval for the Scottish Government’s spending plans and allocation of resources.
– Circular Economy Bill
Aims to advance ambitions for the circular economy, including encouraging re-use of products and resource waste.
– Civil Partnership Bill
Will make civil partnerships available to mixed-sex couples in Scotland.
– Continuity Bill
Provides ability to maintain alignment with EU law in devolved areas after Brexit.
– Defamation and Malicious Publications Bill
Takes forward recommendations by Scottish Law Commission and will simplify and modernise the law of defamation.
– Uefa European Championship Bill
Ahead of Glasgow’s participation as a host city in the Uefa European Football Championships in 2020, the Bill will prohibit ticket touting and make provisions to protect commercial interests.
– Forensic Medical Services (Victims of Sexual Offences) Bill
Will aim to improve services for victims of sexual offences, including ensuring their cases are handled more effectively by the justice and healthcare systems.
– Good Food Nation Bill
Introduces a statutory framework as part of efforts to promote healthier and more sustainable local produce.
– Hate Crime Bill
Consolidates and updates existing hate crime legislation. Will also introduce “stirring up” offences.
– Heat Networks Bill
Brings regulation of the heat network sector to support, facilitate and create controls in development of district and communal heating infrastructure in Scotland.
– Redress (Survivors of In Care Abuse) Bill
Establishes a financial redress scheme for survivors of historical child abuse whilst in care in Scotland.
– Rural Support Bill
Introduces regulation-making powers for Scottish ministers to amend or replace the EU Common Agricultural Policy elements of retained EU law.
– Transient Visitor Levy Bill
Creates a discretionary power for local authorities to apply a tax or levy on overnight visitor stays.
