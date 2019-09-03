Karen Pence enjoys guided tour of Victorian walled garden in Dublin

The second lady of the United States has enjoyed a tour of a Victorian walled garden in Phoenix Park, Dublin.

Karen Pence was given a guided tour of the Victorian Walled Kitchen Garden in the grounds of Ashtown Castle.

On the second day of vice president Mike Pence’s first official visit to Ireland, his wife learned about efforts to encourage and increase bee pollination in Phoenix Park, which is home to 28 hives.

She sampled a range of honey from Co Tyrone, Co Clare and Phoenix Park as part of the experience.

Aras an Uachtarain in Phoenix Park (Niall Carson/PA)

Kevin Moran, Minister of State for the Office of Public Works (OPW), described the garden as a “labour of love”.

“We are very happy to welcome US second lady Mrs Karen Pence and family to the Victorian Walled Garden in the Phoenix Park,” he said.

“The Walled Garden is carefully managed by the Office of Public Works to be a haven of biodiversity where pollinators can thrive.

“The garden is a labour of love for the OPW and I hope that second family enjoy their visit to this beautiful space.”