‘It was only recently put back’: Lorry crashes into memorial near Manchester

A lorry has crashed into a memorial and a shop in a small town in Greater Manchester.

According to locals in Dobcross, Saddleworth, the stone monument, which was knocked to the ground, had only recently been replaced after a similar incident.

“About five years ago the same monument was knocked over by a van that rolled down a hill,” resident David Thornley told the PA News agency. “So it has only recently been put back.”

The memorial is dedicated to local doctor and archaeologist WPB Stonehouse, who helped chart the early history of the area before his death in 1998.

A property known as the Old Shop was also damaged by the latest crash and the scene was attended by a fire crew, police and an ambulance.

“It is only a small village and HGVs are far too big to be going through it,” added Mr Thornley.

“The roads are too narrow and weren’t meant for this kind of transport.”

North West Ambulance Service did not immediately respond to a request for information, but it is not believed anyone was injured in the incident.