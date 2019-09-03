Harry to launch online travel partnership to help protect tourist destinations

The Duke of Sussex has travelled to the Netherlands to announce a new partnership between leading online travel firms that aims to transform the industry.

Harry hopes the new initiative featuring Booking.com, SkyScanner, CTrip, TripAdvisor and Visa will better protect tourist destinations and the communities that depend on them for generations to come.

The duke flew to Amsterdam by a commercial flight to officially launch the project, arriving on Monday.

The Duke of Sussex arriving at Amsterdam’s A’dam Tower (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Harry and wife Meghan faced mounting criticism in August after reportedly taking four private jet journeys in 11 days, rather than opting for commercial flights, despite speaking out on environmental issues.

Singer Sir Elton John defended the duke and duchess and said he had provided them and baby son Archie with a private flight to “maintain a high level of much-needed protection”.

He also hit back at what he called “these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character”.

Harry arrived at Amsterdam’s A’dam Tower looking relaxed, and headed inside for a private meeting with chief executive officers and senior figures from the firms involved with the project.

Later, he will later deliver a speech and host a panel discussion with the company bosses.