Former constable who downloaded indecent images jailed

A former police officer who downloaded 497 indecent images and videos of children has been jailed.

Ex-constable Jonathan McNeill, 55, admitted three counts of making indecent images of children after downloading them from the internet, West Midlands Police said.

He was jailed for 15 months at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday, and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

Incriminating images were traced back to McNeill, who had worked for West Midlands Police in force contact – the public’s first point of contact with police – in Coventry.

He was arrested on June 18, last year, at his Lavender Avenue home in the city.

McNeill had only taken early retirement from the force the previous December.

Following a search of his address and after the recovery of computer equipment, officers recovered almost 500 still and moving images from his phone and other electronic devices.

Detective Helen Henry, from the force’s public protection unit, said: “As a police officer, McNeill knew the devastating effect child abuse has in our society.

“Anyone who downloads such images contributes to the abuse of children around the world and will be dealt with robustly.”