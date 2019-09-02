Two men seriously injured in double stabbing at London Underground station

Two men are in hospital after a double stabbing at a Tube station in south London.

Officers were called to Elephant and Castle station just before 11.30pm on Sunday after two men were found seriously injured in a street nearby.

The two men have been admitted to hospital with stab wounds, with a 24-year-old man in a critical condition and a 25-year-old man in a serious condition, the British Transport Police said.

Two men have been arrested in relation to the incident.

We're appealing for witnesses after two men were stabbed at Elephant and Castle station last night. Specialist officers remain on scene and the station is likely to be shut into the morning (02/09) while forensic enquiries take place. More here ? https://t.co/EmfRy2HJO2 pic.twitter.com/aUU977GVcf — British Transport Police (@BTP) September 2, 2019

Police are calling for any witnesses to come forward.

“This was a shocking act of violence and we are working hard to establish the full circumstances behind what happened,” Detective Chief Inspector Sam Blackburn said.

“While the investigation is still at an early stage, at this time we believe there was an altercation between two groups of men inside the Underground station and it is here the victims sustained their injuries before making their way onto the street.”

Elephant and Castle station is likely to be closed for a period during the early morning while forensic examinations take place, police said.