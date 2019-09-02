Ken Clarke ‘disgraceful’ for considering voting against Government

The Conservative chairman in Ken Clarke’s constituency has branded the MP “disgraceful” after suggesting he would defy the Government to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

Councillor Neil Clarke, who is chairman of the Rushcliffe Conservatives, said he had appealed to Mr Clarke to “restrain himself” from backing a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister.

Cllr Clarke said “a significant number” of members had voiced their concerns over the MP’s comments that he would consider supporting Jeremy Corbyn as a caretaker prime minister in order to prevent leaving the EU without a deal.

When asked about his thoughts on the potential for Mr Clarke being kicked out of the Conservative Party, Cllr Clarke said voting against the Government is “not acceptable”.

Questioned on what he thought about the potential for Ken Clarke to be dismissed from the party, Cllr Clarke said: “Obviously, as chairman of the association, I have had many contacts from members of the association that have voted for somebody to become a Tory MP, not somebody who would be voting against the government.

“It is not acceptable that someone would be doing that and I have actually appealed to Ken Clarke to restrain himself from doing that and supporting a vote of no confidence.

“He should support the Government in their aim to complete the Brexit process.

“My most recent letter to him was only yesterday… so I think what you can say is he is well aware of the views of the members of the association.”

Asked how many people had contacted him about the MP’s comments, Cllr Clarke said: “It is very difficult to put numbers on it because I have had a regular flow of letters for a few weeks.

“What I can say is a significant number (have come forward), not just a few.”

Commenting on the idea that Mr Clarke would go as far as to back Mr Corbyn to prevent a no-deal Brexit, Cllr Clarke said: “I think it is disgraceful that an MP who has been voted in as a Conservative would support any opposition member leading a government.

“He should be following the policies of the Conservative Party and the Prime Minister, who I believe is doing a very good job under very difficult circumstances.”