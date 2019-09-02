Hammond slams ‘hypocritical’ move as Tory rebels warned they face losing whip

Conservative MPs who vote against the Government this week will be banned from standing for the party at the next election, despite the Prime Minister defying the whip on Brexit earlier this year.

Boris Johnson is expected to face rebellion from Tory MPs opposed to a no-deal Brexit this week, with opponents expected to try to seize control of the parliamentary agenda on Tuesday.

Mr Johnson ignored the whip and twice voted against the Withdrawal Agreement earlier this year.

A senior source from the Tory whips office said that any MP who defies the Government this week “will have the whip withdrawn and will not stand as (a) Conservative candidate in an election”.

Former chancellor Philip Hammond tweeted about the “staggeringly hypocritical” move over the weekend, and pointed out that eight current Cabinet members have defied the whip this year.

If true, this would be staggeringly hypocritical: 8 members of the current cabinet have defied the party whip this year. I want to honour our 2017 manifesto which promised a “smooth and orderly” exit and a “deep and special partnership” with the EU. Not an undemocratic No Deal. https://t.co/045od2lsvD — Philip Hammond (@PhilipHammondUK) August 31, 2019

The former rebels are:

Boris Johnson – The Prime Minister voted against Theresa May at the first two readings of the Withdrawal Agreement in January and March. He voted in favour of it at the third reading.

Dominic Raab – The Foreign Secretary voted against the Withdrawal Agreement on its first and second readings.

Priti Patel – The Home Secretary voted against the Withdrawal Agreement at all three opportunities.

Grant Shapps – The Transport Secretary voted against Mrs May’s Brexit deal on the first two occasions.

Theresa Villiers – The Environment Secretary voted to reject Mrs May’s Brexit deal on all three readings.

Esther McVey – The Housing Minister resigned as Mrs May’s work and pensions secretary in November 2018. Since then, she has voted against the Withdrawal Agreement on two occasions.

Amber Rudd – The Work and Pensions Secretary abstained on a Government motion ruling out a no-deal Brexit in all circumstances on March 13. There was a three-line Conservative whip to oppose the motion.

Jacob Rees-Mogg – The former chairman of the hard-Brexit supporting European Research Group (ERG) is now Leader of the House of Commons, and opposed Mrs May’s Withdrawal Agreement twice.