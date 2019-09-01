The 1975 criticised over video featuring fake suicide vest

Relatives of Manchester Arena bombing victims have criticised The 1975 over a video which shows lead singer Matthew Healy exploding a fake suicide vest.

Healy smiles as he presses a detonator and explodes into Facebook and Instagram likes in the video for the band’s recently released single People.

Healy and fellow band members Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald and George Daniel are all former pupils of Wilmslow High School in Cheshire – and are now said to be based in Manchester.

Figen Murray, whose son Martyn Hett, 29, was one of the 22 people murdered in the suicide blast on May 22 2017, tweeted: “The 1975. Matt Healey…..what the hell were you thinking of releasing a music video where you carry a suicide vest and blow yourself up?

“You are from Manchester. Be ashamed…..be very ashamed. It is disgusting and an insult to the 22 people murdered.”

Alex Klis, 21, who lost her parents Angelika, 39, and Marcin, 42, told The Sun on Sunday: “I expect better, especially from somebody who is from Manchester.

“Putting yourself in a suicide vest is so insensitive.

“Terrorist attacks are not something you use to make a music video look ‘cool’.”

The 1975 have been contacted for comment.