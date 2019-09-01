Gove refuses to say if Government would abide by legislation blocking no deal

Cabinet heavyweight Michael Gove has refused to confirm the Government would abide by legislation blocking a no-deal Brexit if it is forced through by Tory rebels and the opposition this week.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster also said that some food prices would increase in the event of withdrawal from the EU without an agreement with Brussels.

Pressed repeatedly on whether the Government would abide by a successful bid by Commons opponents to pass legislation preventing a no-deal withdrawal on October 31, Mr Gove told BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show: “Let’s see what the legislation says.

“You’re asking me about a pig in a poke.

“And I will wait to see what legislation the opposition may try to bring forward.”

The comments come ahead of another pivotal week in the Commons and an expected clash when opponents of no deal look set to try to seize control of the parliamentary agenda to push through legislation delaying Brexit beyond October 31.

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said Mr Gove’s stance was “breathtaking”.

Advertising

He tweeted: “For ministers not to confirm that this Government will accept and comply with legislation lawfully passed is breathtaking.

“The Prime Minister must make a statement on this straightaway.

“No Government is above the law.”

Advertising

Leading Tory rebel and former justice secretary David Gauke said he was holding discussions with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday regarding the Brexit agenda.

Mr Gauke told Sky News: “I want to hear from him as to what is his plan to deliver a deal.

“When are we putting forward proposals to deal with this backstop issue?

“And I want to hear how he plans to deliver the legislation if we get a deal by October 31, because at the moment, frankly, I can’t see how he’s got time to do that.”

Referring to reports that Tories who oppose a no-deal option could lose the party whip, Mr Gauke said: “Sometimes there is a point where… you have to judge between your own personal interests and the national interest.

“And the national interest has to come first.

“But, I hope it doesn’t come to that, and I hope cooler and calmer heads will look at this and think that trying to split the Conservative Party in this way is not a sensible way forward for the Conservative Party, or indeed for the country.”

Pressed on whether there would be shortages of fresh food as a result of a no-deal Brexit, Mr Gove said: “Everyone will have the food they need.”

He added: “No, there will be no shortages of fresh food.”

Asked if food prices would increase, Mr Gove said: “I think that there are a number of economic factors in play.

“Some prices may go up. Other prices will come down.”