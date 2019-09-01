Bomb disposal experts search address after man arrested over terror offence

Bomb disposal experts have been called to an address near Middlesbrough after a man was arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences, according to police.

The 21-year-old suspect, who is from the Middlesbrough area, was held in north London on Saturday in a pre-planned operation led by Counter Terrorism North East and Cleveland Police.

Following the arrest, police have been searching four addresses – one in north London, two in Middlesbrough and one in nearby Teesville.

We’ve issued a joint statement with Counter Terrorism Policing North East on the activity in Teesville, #middlesbrough . You can read more at this link https://t.co/T42HCgA2am pic.twitter.com/hB1ZC0MzNw — Cleveland Police UK (@ClevelandPolice) September 1, 2019

Searches are ongoing at one of the addresses in Middlesbrough and in Teesville after some potentially suspicious items were found at the latter, which meant that bomb disposal experts were called in.

One of the properties that has been searched is the suspect’s home, Cleveland Police said.

Chief Superintendent Dave Sutherland said he wanted to “reassure” people in the wake of the arrest, adding that the force would be stepping up patrols.

The suspect is being held on suspicion of being involved in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism contrary to Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.