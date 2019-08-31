Just the Bonaparte: St Helena seeks Napoleon impersonator for bicentenary

If you are a natural leader with charisma in spades – and perhaps slightly on the shorter side – then this unusual job vacancy could be for you.

Tourism bosses on the island of St Helena, a British overseas territory in the South Atlantic, are looking for a Napoleon Bonaparte impersonator.

And to ensure the successful candidate looks the part, a custom-made suit is provided.

Napoleon, a military leader and emperor of France in the nineteenth-century, was exiled to the island after his defeat in the Battle of Waterloo in 1815.

We are seeking a Napoleon impersonator. Contact us for terms of reference. pic.twitter.com/GRnxMszEOi — St Helena Tourism (@sthelenatourism) August 29, 2019

He died there in 1821.

St Helena’s tourist board is looking for a “well-presented” man to take on the role of Napoleon at events to mark the 200th anniversary of his exile and death.

According to the advertisement, applicants should “have the ability to engage with individuals at all levels, especially dignitaries”.

Tourism officer Sophia Joshua said the impersonator would ideally be someone local who would fill the role on a “voluntary basis”.

Longwood House was the residence of Napoleon after his defeat at Waterloo (PA)

She told The Guardian: “We have had one person come in already and try on the suit.

“We already have the tailor-made suit because we had a Napoleon impersonator and it was made for him, but he has since left the island so we’re looking for a replacement.”

Located 1,200 miles west of the coast of Africa, St Helena is one of the remotest islands of the world and has a population of around 4,500.

Napoleon, born in 1769, arrived on the island in October 1815 and lived at Longwood House – now a museum – from December that year until his death.

The deadline for applications for the impersonator role is September 27, with the first public appearance set for October 15.