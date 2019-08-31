Advertising
In Pictures: Campaigners hit the streets in protest against Parliament shutdown
Anti-Brexit protesters have planned dozens of demonstrations against Boris Johnson’s plan.
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to take to the streets this weekend to protest against Boris Johnson’s controversial plan to suspend Parliament.
Anti-Brexit campaign group Another Europe Is Possible has planned 32 protests in England, Scotland and Wales, and left-wing group Momentum is calling on members to “occupy bridges and blockade roads” in conjunction with unrest on the streets.
