In Pictures: Campaigners hit the streets in protest against Parliament shutdown

Anti-Brexit protesters have planned dozens of demonstrations against Boris Johnson’s plan.

Protesters in York

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to take to the streets this weekend to protest against Boris Johnson’s controversial plan to suspend Parliament.

Anti-Brexit campaign group Another Europe Is Possible has planned 32 protests in England, Scotland and Wales, and left-wing group Momentum is calling on members to “occupy bridges and blockade roads” in conjunction with unrest on the streets.

Protesters arrive amid damp conditions in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
Anti-Brexit campaign group Another Europe Is Possible has planned 32 #StopTheCoup protests (Ben Birchall/PA)
Protesters in the ‘Let Us Vote’ day of action in central London (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Campaigners are opposing Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Mr Johnson wants to suspend Parliament for up to five weeks before a Queen’s Speech on October 14 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Protesters in Oxford (Lesley McKie/PA)

Another protest in Newcastle (Chris McHugh/PA)
A petition against the suspension of Parliament had racked up more than 1.64 million signatures early on Saturday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Other demonstrations will be held in cities including Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, Swansea, Leeds, Belfast, Bristol and Aberdeen (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Further mass demonstrations are planned to take place on Tuesday to coincide with MPs returning to Westminster (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Protesters in York (Danny Lawson/PA)
