What the papers say – August 31

The Prime Minister continues to dominate headlines following a tumultuous week in the world of politics.

The Daily Express reports that Boris Johnson accused rebel MPs of playing into the EU’s hands as he warned that Brussels chiefs would be less likely to compromise if they thought there was a chance Brexit could be cancelled.

The Daily Telegraph leads on claims that the EU is preparing to extend Article 50 to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: “EU ‘ready to scrap deadline for Brexit’” #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/orIi8Uouwd — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 30, 2019

The Independent says a leaked memo cast doubts over Mr Johnson’s desire for a new deal as it raises the prospect that Parliament could run out of time to ratify a new agreement.

A “row” between Mr Johnson and Chancellor Sajid Javid makes the front of The Times, which reports that Mr Javid was “furious” at a decision by the PM’s most senior aide to sack one of his advisers without his knowledge.

The Times 31/8/2019Sonia Khan was sacked over her contact with the former chancellor Philip Hammond. Photo : Aaron Chown/PA#thetimes #tomorrowspaperstoday @thetimes pic.twitter.com/sDdA40roj9 — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) August 30, 2019

The Guardian leads on the same story, saying that Mr Javid had demanded an explanation for the move amid claims of a “culture of fear” within the Government, while the Financial Times calls the decision “the latest humiliation inflicted” on the Chancellor.

Guardian front page, Saturday 31 August 2019: ‘Culture of fear’ claims as Javid confronts Johnson pic.twitter.com/rFCd8BtPQT — The Guardian (@guardian) August 30, 2019

Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 31 August https://t.co/6DjdOn6qPu pic.twitter.com/DZFRqH8des — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 30, 2019

Meanwhile, the i leads on a funding boost for schools.

The Daily Mirror claims same-sex couples will be able to compete on Strictly Come Dancing from next year.

And the Daily Star leads on a story about an Islamic State “executioner” being given housing benefits in Britain.