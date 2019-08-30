Advertising
What the papers say – August 30
The Prime Minister continues to feature prominently on the front pages.
Moves in reaction to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament dominate Friday’s national newspapers.
The Independent leads with reports on “the fightback” against Mr Johnson’s plan to prorogue parliament and effect a no-deal Brexit.
>
The Guardian and the i report that a growing number of senior Tories are set to back urgent legislation to block a no-deal Brexit.
>
Advertising
The Times says rebel MPs are planning a weekend sitting of Parliament to stop a no-deal.
The Metro reports on Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn vowing to stop Mr Johnson by raising legislation thwarting a Commons shutdown and a no-deal Brexit.
Advertising
>
The Daily Telegraph reports on Mr Corbyn’s call for protests over the proroguing order as a call to “shut down the streets”.
And the Daily Express says the Queen will not meet Mr Corbyn and Jo Swinson if they “seek to drag her into the Brexit political crisis”.
Meanwhile, The Sun leads with a story that Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood is trying to win back his ex-girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam.
The Daily Mirror splashes with a photo showing the Duke of York, Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein together.
The Financial Times focuses on Italy, where new prime minister Giuseppe Conte is pledging “budget rigour” in a bid to form a new ruling coalition.
And the Daily Star leads with a story of how TV star Bear Grylls was saved from an allergic reaction after being stung by bees.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.