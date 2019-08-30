The 1975 branded ‘hypocritical’ by Tory MP

A Conservative MP has questioned how “hypocritical” band The 1975 will conduct a world tour given their climate change activism.

David Davies, the Tory member for Monmouth, asked in a mocking letter whether the band will travel by train or by yacht with “mate” Greta Thunberg to lessen their carbon footprint.

Matthew Healy and other band members recently recorded a track with the teenage climate campaigner and announced all proceeds would go to Extinction Rebellion.

Adam Hann, Matthew Healy, George Daniel, and Ross MacDonald of The 1975 (Ian West/PA)

Mr Davies has penned a letter addressed to the band, asking how they intend to travel the world for their upcoming tour in light of their strong stance on climate change.

Addressing the “guys” in the band, he wrote: “Given your concern about the ‘climate emergency’, I just wondered how you are going to get to all these places?

“Are you travelling to Asia on the Trans-Siberian Express? Or will you be travelling in a £4 million super-yacht like your mate Greta?

“Do tell us. We must silence any mean-minded sceptics who think it’s a tad hypocritical to preach on the evils one minute – then jet across the globe the next!

“In any case there may be a ‘climate emergency’ but any reasonable person can see that wealthy musicians being unable to fly where and when they want, to play gigs, would be a far greater emergency.”

Climate protest backing pop group ⁦@the1975⁩ are off on a world tour next week. I’ve written to ask them if they are travelling by train or yacht.. pic.twitter.com/4pQXxOqGwW — David TC Davies MP ????????? (@DavidTCDavies) August 30, 2019

The letter was signed off: “Have a safe flight (or rather, flights).”

Swedish climate activist Miss Thunberg had written an essay on climate change for The 1975’s new album, Notes On A Conditional Form.

The band announced it would donate all proceeds from the recorded essay to Extinction Rebellion, which Mr Davies said would help them “prevent people getting to work”.

The 1975 have been contacted for comment.