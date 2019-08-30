Menu

Liberal Democrats see off SNP challenge to retain Shetland seat in Holyrood by-election

Beatrice Wishart has been elected as the new MSP for the islands.

The Liberal Democrats have held on to win the Shetland by-election, despite a high-profile SNP campaign to win the Holyrood constituency.

Beatrice Wishart was elected as the new MSP for the area, succeeding Tavish Scott.

He had held the seat since the Scottish Parliament was created in 1999, but stood down in June to take on a new post with Scottish Rugby.

Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP campaigned hard in a bid to win the seat, with the First Minister visiting the islands on several occasions.

But the Liberal Democrats held on, with Ms Wishart now elected to Holyrood.

