Gatwick Airport ‘drugs bust’ turns out to be piece of cake

A “huge drugs bust” at Gatwick Airport has turned out to be part of a cake.

Vegan pizza restaurant Purezza was transporting ingredients in a suitcase when a member of staff was stopped by the police.

The white powder, which was divided into blue bags, was tested before officers accepted it was not illegal.

@BTPSussex huge drugs bust at Gatwick airport. In collaboration with @ukhomeoffice powders tested and discovered to be vegan cake ingredients. Please label your foods and bring samples of cakes next time you visit. #cakefine pic.twitter.com/tmyuOI5rLw — BTP Sussex (@BTPSussex) August 28, 2019

British Transport Police said: “‘Officers were called to Gatwick Airport station at 1.34pm on August 28 after a suitcase was found containing 25 bags of powder.

“Following a number of inquiries and tests, it was determined these bags of powder were cake ingredients for a vegan bakery.

“They were soon reunited with the owner, who has promised officers and staff a slice of cake in return.”

And your secret recipe is safe with @BTPSussex — BTP Sussex (@BTPSussex) August 28, 2019

Later the restaurant, which has venues in Brighton and Camden, London, tweeted: “Thanks for going easy on us guys!

“A slab of cake all round is in order when you’re next in Brighton.”