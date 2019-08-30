Corridors named after city streets to help sailors feel at home

The dozens of corridors aboard the Royal Navy’s largest-ever warship have been named after the famous streets of Edinburgh and London to help their sailors feel at home.

Street signs have been erected throughout HMS Queen Elizabeth to make it easier for newcomers to navigate the labyrinth-style innards of the 900ft-long carrier.

Captain Steve Moorhouse, who recently took command of the ship following the departure of Commodore Nick Cooke-Priest, who was removed from post for misuse of an official car, said: “They are quite useful. I do not tend to use them but a lot of the sailors do.

A solider walks away from the Queen Street sign (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“They are there to show the wider links and bonds with our affiliated cities of London and Edinburgh, they are all key roads in these two cities.

“We will have a similar situation with the (sister ship) Prince of Wales with the affiliated cities of Bristol and Liverpool.”

Capt Moorhouse added: “The sign I have noticed is Mansion House, which is in the VIP area, because you are sorely disappointed because it’s not the mansion you were anticipating.”