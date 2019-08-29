Where Meghan, Kate, William and Harry rank among the most popular names

The popularity of the name Meghan among babies born in 2018 increased more than 100% in the last year, new official figures show.

But the fact that the number rose from just 49 instances in 2017 to 101 in 2018 means parents perhaps inspired by the Duchess of Sussex were slightly few and far between.

Meghan ranked as the 431st most popular name in 2018, up from 797th the previous year, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The number of baby girls named Meghan in England and Wales in 2018 was double that of the previous year – but from a low base (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

The more common spelling of the name, Megan, was 126th last year, down from 100 in 2017.

Meanwhile, just 69 babies were named Kate in 2018 – down from 89 in 2017 – and 104 were called Catherine, both being monikers of the Duchess of Cambridge.

Other royal names also featured sparingly in the most popular for 2018 – with the 1,076 girls called Elizabeth ranking 47th behind the likes of Luna (43rd) and Esme (38th).

Charlotte, a mainstay of the top 100 since the 1970s and the name of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s middle child, was the 12th most popular girls’ name last year – the same as in 2017.

Harry was one of the most popular babies’ names in 2018 (Chris Jackson/PA)

Several regal names feature in the top 10 boys’ names.

Harry, ranked third in 2018, has remained among the most popular names for more than a decade.

Arthur, one of the middle names of the Duke of Susex’s nephew, Prince Louis, was in seventh place last year.

And Charlie – a nickname for heir to the throne the Prince of Wales – was the 10th most popular boys’ name in 2018.

William, which was ranked 11th in 2017, dropped to 14th place in 2018.