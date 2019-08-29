Fire rips through lorry trailers at Hotpoint factory

A raging fire has torn through lorry trailers at a washing machine factory in Peterborough, sending large clouds of thick black smoke over the city.

Around 50 firefighters are working to bring the blaze under control at the Hotpoint site in Shrewsbury Avenue, with up to 40 trailers ablaze.

Witnesses on social media reported hearing explosions as billowing torrents of dark smoke were visible for miles across the city.

The fire affected up to 40 trailers at the site (Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service/PA)

There are not believed to be any casualties and residents were warned to keep their doors and windows closed, emergency services said.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service group commander Karl Bowden said: “We’ve got approximately 40 lorry trailers on fire. These lorry trailers are full of parts for washing machines and fridges.

“There is no risk to the public outside of this immediate area. We are on top of it, we are controlling the fire, and we hope to have it under control and extinguished within the next few hours.”

The fire service posted images showing around eight trailers completely gutted by fire at around 9pm, around two hours after they were called to the incident.

Peterborough police asked people to stay clear of the area and said temporary road closures were in place in Shrewsbury Avenue, Morley Way and Celta Road.

The force added: “It is expected emergency services will be working late into the night to tackle the blaze.”