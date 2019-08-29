Driver caught speeding at 110mph ‘needed the toilet’

A driver caught speeding at 110mph on the A1 told police it was because he “needed the toilet, a number two”.

A silver Mercedes was stopped by an unmarked police car near Yaxley in Cambridgeshire.

It was seen speeding and undertaking in “awful” weather conditions.

A1M Yaxley. Vehicle stopped after it passed our unmarked vehicle and then decided to drive along at 110mph undertaking in awful weather conditions ??The “professional” hgv driver was very sorry but he “needed the toilet, a number 2”err that’s okay then ?Reported.1318/2431 pic.twitter.com/8LwuN1JM9W — BCH Road Policing (@roadpoliceBCH) August 28, 2019

An officer from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Roads Policing Unit wrote on Twitter: “The ‘professional’ HGV driver was very sorry but he ‘needed the toilet, a number two’. Err that’s okay then. Reported.”

Drivers caught speeding in excess of 100mph face disqualification from the road rather than penalty points but the decision is at the discretion of the court.