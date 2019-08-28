What the papers say – August 28

The latest on Brexit and a court hearing in the Jeffrey Epstein case make headlines in Wednesday’s papers.

The Times reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accused opposition MPs of trying to “sabotage” Britain’s negotiations with the EU after they announced plans to stop a no-deal Brexit.

Labour, the Lib Dems, the SNP and Plaid Cymru will join forces in the Commons next week in an attempt to thwart Mr Johnson, the i says.

The Independent reports that opposition leaders have “finally united” on a proposal to block a no-deal Brexit.

The Daily Express says the PM has told Brussels it must compromise over Brexit as the deadline for securing a new deal approaches.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Chancellor Sajid Javid will warn that the Government will not break its fiscal rules on public spending in the run-up to Brexit.

Meanwhile, The Sun leads on alleged Epstein victim Virginia Roberts, now known as Virginia Giuffre, who was of one of 16 women called to a US court following the financier’s suicide.

Mrs Giuffre challenged the Duke of York to “come clean” about his friendship with Epstein, the Daily Mail reports.

The same story makes the front of the Metro.

In other news, leaked plans on a series of education measures to be announced by the Government make the front of The Guardian.

The Financial Times leads on merger talks between tobacco giants Philip Morris International and Marlboro-maker Altria.

The Daily Mirror carries a report on climate change.

And the Daily Star leads on a former Love Island contestant being injured by a Champagne cork.