Man released on bail in baby death probe

He was detained in Lurgan on suspicion of child cruelty and possession of class A and B drugs.

A man has been arrested following the sudden death of a baby in Co Armagh.

The 23-year-old was detained in Lurgan on suspicion of child cruelty and possession of class A and B drugs but was later released on police bail.

PSNI Detective Inspector Dave Hodge said: “Police inquiries are ongoing at this stage.”

He added: “A post-mortem examination will take place in due course and there are no further details at this time.”

