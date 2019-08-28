Gunman told police ‘just shoot me’ after firing shots in armed stand-off

A gunman told armed police “just shoot me, just shoot me” after firing shots at officers in a tense stand-off, according to a witness.

The man, described as bald, topless and with tattoos, surrendered after shooting at armed officers during an hour-long incident in Swindon on Wednesday evening.

Drinkers were locked in nearby pubs as the incident unfolded in the Lower Stratton area of the town.

Wiltshire Police said no-one was injured and a 31-year-old local man was arrested.

One witness, who did not wish to be named, posted a video of an officer shouting “come to the window with nothing in your hands”.

He told the PA news agency it happened on Darling Close, saying: “I heard loud bangs and thought someone had fireworks going off.

“But I had my window open and I heard ‘stop, armed police’ so I ran to my window I saw around six officers with shields and guns behind cars with torches pointed to his windows.

“I saw the guy at the window put a pistol or something out and then it flashed. That happened two times. Then his window smashed.

“There was a stand-off. He was shouting ‘just shoot me, just shoot me’.

“About an hour later he came out with his hands in the air and they detained him. At the moment they’re searching through his house.

“I heard around five shots in total.

“He’s a reasonably tall guy, bald-looking, he had his top off, he looked like he had tattoos.”

Images on social media showed showed several police cars and an ambulance at the scene.

Wiltshire Police said: “We were called to a disorder in the Lower Stratton area of Swindon at around 7.30pm

“Due to the nature of the incident armed officers attended and on arrival found a man pointing and then shooting a weapon at police from a building.

“Officers quickly contained the situation and no-one was injured.

“A 31-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, criminal damage and common assault.

“He has been taken to Gablecross police station and is currently in custody.”