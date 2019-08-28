Donald Trump tweets support for Boris Johnson amid Parliament suspension

US president Donald Trump has tweeted his support for Boris Johnson as news broke of the Prime Minister’s plan to suspend Parliament.

Mr Trump reaffirmed his backing for Mr Johnson on Twitter just days after the pair met in person at the G7 summit in Biarritz.

The president also gave his opinion on any move by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to seek a vote of no confidence.

Mr Trump wrote: “Would be very hard for Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain’s Labour Party, to seek a no-confidence vote against New Prime Minister Boris Johnson, especially in light of the fact that Boris is exactly what the U.K. has been looking for, & will prove to be ‘a great one!’ Love U.K.”

Mr Corbyn responded: “I think what the US president is saying, is that Boris Johnson is exactly what he has been looking for, a compliant Prime Minister who will hand Britain’s public services and protections over to US corporations in a free trade deal.”

Mr Trump previously warned Mr Johnson he may be unable to reach a Brexit agreement with Brussels because the European Union are such tough negotiators.

The Prime Minister earlier said he was “marginally more optimistic” about the possibility of getting a deal after talks in recent days with Europe’s key players.

Speaking at the G7 summit over the bank holiday, Mr Trump said: “They may have to get out, they may not make a deal.

“The European Union is very tough to make deals with – just ask Theresa May.”

Mr Trump poked fun at the Prime Minister over the time it had taken him to finally get into Number 10 and declared “it’s the right time for Boris”.

“I really believe that Boris Johnson will be a great Prime Minister,” he said. “We really like each other. And we had a great two-and-a-half days.

“I have been waiting for him to be Prime Minister for about six years.

Boris Johnson met Donald Trump for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz (Dylan Martinez/PA)

“I told him, ‘what took you so long?'”

He added: “I think his time is right, it’s the right time for Boris.”

Responding to Mr Trump, the Prime Minister said while the EU were tough negotiators “that doesn’t mean we won’t do a deal”.

The Prime Minister will temporarily close down the Commons from the second week of September until October 14 when there will be a Queen’s Speech to open a new session of Parliament.