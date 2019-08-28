Cat swallowed metal clip in race to scoff favourite treat

A cat who swallowed a metal clip while stealing his favourite treat has made a full recovery after life-saving surgery.

Four-year-old Poppy ate the clip along with some packaging while gorging on a packet of his favourite cat snacks which he found while his owner was out of the room.

His owner Samantha Vandal and her wife Erin initially thought Poppy had a bug as he had stopped eating, was being sick frequently and was struggling to go to the toilet.

They turned to pet charity PDSA for help after the symptoms persisted for several days and he became unable to keep water down.

Vets at the Glasgow PDSA Pet Hospital on Shamrock Street examined Poppy and performed X-rays, which revealed the metal clip in his stomach.

Vet Emma Bates, left, with Poppy and his owner Samantha (PDSA/PA)

PDSA vet Emma Bates carried out an hour-long operation to remove the clip, which could have led to a ruptured bowel and potentially fatal sepsis if it had not been removed.

Ms Vandal said: “Poppy has a big appetite and he can’t get enough of his Dreamies, so we weren’t surprised when he stole the pack. But I couldn’t believe the X-ray results.

“We knew Poppy had not been himself, he is usually full of energy, but we had no idea that it was down to him swallowing the metal clip and part of the packaging.

“I can’t thank PDSA enough for everything they have done for Poppy – I know he wouldn’t be here now without their fantastic treatment.

“Poppy is back to his usual self – this incident hasn’t put him off his favourite treats but we now keep a close eye on him and make sure he can’t steal anything he shouldn’t.”

The cat spent a night in hospital following the surgery in April and then returned home, where he has made a full recovery.

Ms Bates said: “When we first saw Poppy he was lethargic as he had been off his food for several days. The fact that he hadn’t been able to keep down even water and didn’t respond to anti-sickness injections suggested some form of blockage, so we decided to take a further look.

“The X-ray clearly showed some form of foreign object in his small intestine. It’s highly likely that Poppy would have died without surgery, so it’s a good thing that Samantha brought him in when she did.

“We have come across pets that have eaten all types of strange things, and packaging from treats are actually swallowed quite commonly.

“We were surprised that a small cat like Poppy was able to swallow such a large item, but it just shows the determination pets can have when their favourite treat is up for grabs.”

PDSA advises people to speak to their vet as soon as possible if they think their pet has eaten something they should not have, as some substances can be poisonous and even small objects can potentially cause a blockage.