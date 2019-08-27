What the papers say – August 27

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans to stack the House of Lords with Brexiteers and developments concerning a possible no-deal exit from the EU head a mixed bag of topics across the nation’s front pages.

The Daily Express and the i report that Mr Johnson intends to grant peerages to a range of “Brexit heroes” who are helping Britain quit the EU.

The Guardian leads with a report saying it would be a “grave abuse of power” if Mr Johnson shuts parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 27 August 2019: ‘Grave abuse of power’ if PM shuts parliament to force no-deal Brexit pic.twitter.com/Zn86rBdxOH — The Guardian (@guardian) August 26, 2019

The Independent says Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has pledged to “do anything to stop a no-deal Brexit”.

And The Times reports that the Archbishop of Canterbury has been warned not to interfere on Brexit.

The Times 27/8/2019A deer cooling off in a pond in Richmond Park on Saturday August 24 as Britain experienced some of the hottest temperatures on record over the Bank Holiday weekend. Photo : Chris Duguid/ CJD Imagery/ Magnus News#thetimes #tomorrowspaperstoday #deer @thetimes pic.twitter.com/fpqLFrZ3a8 — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) August 26, 2019

Meanwhile, the Metro reports on condemnation of Donald Trump for snubbing a G7 climate meeting.

The Financial Times says Mr Trump would be open to a meeting with Iranian leaders to discus a new Iran nuclear agreement.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday August 27 https://t.co/zu70OJnPJC pic.twitter.com/EyoSHfz618 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 26, 2019

The Daily Telegraph reports on a plan to fix mobile and 5G blind spots in rural areas by building taller signal-bearing masts.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: "Taller masts to banish mobile blind spots" #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/DmcdE2RErS — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 26, 2019

The Daily Mail says foreign patients have left the NHS with more than £150 million in unpaid bills.

The Sun reports singer Harry Styles allegedly bit off his tongue during a binge on magic mushrooms.

Tomorrow's front page: Harry Styles bites off his tongue during magic mushroom binge https://t.co/9DurOQDDuk pic.twitter.com/21yDr5RjQC — The Sun (@TheSun) August 26, 2019

The Daily Mirror leads with a column from cricket hero Ben Stokes on how his wife Clare is his “rock”.

And the Daily Star leads with a plan to have Del Boy teach English to newcomers to the UK through a new TV channel.