What the papers say – August 27
Planned peerages for Brixiteers and rumblings over a no-deal exit lead the papers on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans to stack the House of Lords with Brexiteers and developments concerning a possible no-deal exit from the EU head a mixed bag of topics across the nation’s front pages.
The Daily Express and the i report that Mr Johnson intends to grant peerages to a range of “Brexit heroes” who are helping Britain quit the EU.
The Guardian leads with a report saying it would be a “grave abuse of power” if Mr Johnson shuts parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit.
The Independent says Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has pledged to “do anything to stop a no-deal Brexit”.
And The Times reports that the Archbishop of Canterbury has been warned not to interfere on Brexit.
Meanwhile, the Metro reports on condemnation of Donald Trump for snubbing a G7 climate meeting.
The Financial Times says Mr Trump would be open to a meeting with Iranian leaders to discus a new Iran nuclear agreement.
The Daily Telegraph reports on a plan to fix mobile and 5G blind spots in rural areas by building taller signal-bearing masts.
The Daily Mail says foreign patients have left the NHS with more than £150 million in unpaid bills.
The Sun reports singer Harry Styles allegedly bit off his tongue during a binge on magic mushrooms.
The Daily Mirror leads with a column from cricket hero Ben Stokes on how his wife Clare is his “rock”.
And the Daily Star leads with a plan to have Del Boy teach English to newcomers to the UK through a new TV channel.
