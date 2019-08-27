Stamps celebrating Cricket World Cup wins to be released

Eight stamps featuring images taken during the finals of the Cricket World Cup and the subsequent celebrations are to go on sale next month.

The photos of the England Men’s and Women’s winning teams from this year and 2017 respectively will be presented in two miniature sheets costing £4.60 and will be available from September 26.

(Royal Mail/PA)

The men’s sheet captures four moments of celebration after England’s victory against New Zealand at Lord’s.

The women’s sheet depicts celebrations following their World Cup Final against India, also at Lord’s, in 2017.

(Royal Mail/PA)

It is the first time England Men’s and Women’s cricket teams have held both trophies simultaneously.

Royal Mail also decorated some of its post boxes in white with a stylised gold cricket bat, ball and stumps at each of the grounds that played host to the two tournaments.