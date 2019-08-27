Scotland Yard appoints new counter terrorism commander

The Metropolitan Police has appointed a new head of its Counter Terrorism Command (CTC).

Commander Richard Smith steps into the role following the retirement of acting commander Clarke Jarrett, who led the CTC since May 2018.

Mr Smith joined the Metropolitan Police in 1996 and started his career as a constable in south-west London.

He has worked in anti-corruption, organised crime, the Met’s Gang Crime Command and was borough commander in Wandsworth.

Mr Smith said: “My priority will be to consolidate and develop the excellent working relationships we have with our partners, nationally and internationally, to ensure the safety of our communities.

“But we cannot do this alone and I would urge the public to work with us to tackle the ongoing threat of terrorism by reporting anything suspicious to police.”

The CTC is responsible for fighting terrorism in London but also has national and international responsibilities.