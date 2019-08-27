Notting Hill Carnival: ‘Unacceptable’ number of assaults on police

The number of attacks on police during the Notting Hill Carnival has been branded “unacceptable”.

Out of the total of 353 people arrested across the two-day event, 37 were held for assaulting officers.

Chairman of the London Assembly Police and Crime Committee Unmesh Desai said more needs to be done to reduce violence during the event.

“Carnival is an important annual London event and we’re delighted that so many Londoners enjoyed the festival this year. However, we are still concerned over the number of arrests made by the Met Police,” he said.

Police officers at security arches during Notting Hill Carnival’s Children’s Day parade (Victoria Jones/PA)

“The high number of attacks on police officers reported throughout the festival is utterly unacceptable and remains a big concern for the committee.

“Crime of any kind can never be accepted and, with over 350 arrests made this weekend, there’s still more work to do to reduce violence at the festival.”

The Metropolitan Police Federation, which represents rank-and-file officers in the force, said on Twitter: “Our members should not turn up for duty and expect to be assaulted. Unacceptable.”

Dancers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival (Aaron Chown/PA)

Around a million people were expected to attend the carnival, which has run for more than 50 years in west London, across Sunday and Monday

The Metropolitan Police said 353 people were arrested in total – 242 of them on Monday, and 111 the previous day.

At least 30 Met officers had suffered minor injuries during the event by 10.10pm on Monday, with 37 arrests recorded for assaults on police.

There were also 37 arrests for the possession of offensive weapons and 162 for drug-related crimes.

Commander Musker has thanked the thousands of officers who worked in 30C heat during the carnivalhttps://t.co/0pFz62F1Eo — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 26, 2019

Police were given extra stop and search powers for the duration of the carnival via a Section 60 order.

Commander Dave Musker, the Met’s lead officer for Notting Hill Carnival 2019, said: “Although I am happy with the smooth running of the festivities, I am, once again, extremely disappointed that a number of people feel that they can assault my officers who are working in very difficult circumstances to try and protect everyone in attendance.

“Officers put themselves on the front line and should under no circumstance be assaulted for protecting the public. We will adopt a zero-tolerance approach to any assault on police officers.”