In Pictures: A glimpse at progress on the massive Crossrail project
The project was due to be completed in December last year, but has been delayed by a series of issues.
New images have been released revealing the progress being made on the delayed Crossrail project.
Escalators, ticket barriers and electronic signs are among the features fitted at some of the railway’s new central London stations.
The project was due to be completed in December last year, but has been delayed by a series of issues including problems with signalling systems and difficulties completing the stations.
