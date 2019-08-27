Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: A glimpse at progress on the massive Crossrail project

UK News | Published:

The project was due to be completed in December last year, but has been delayed by a series of issues.

Crossrail project

New images have been released revealing the progress being made on the delayed Crossrail project.

(Victoria Jones/PA)

Escalators, ticket barriers and electronic signs are among the features fitted at some of the railway’s new central London stations.

(Victoria Jones/PA)

The project was due to be completed in December last year, but has been delayed by a series of issues including problems with signalling systems and difficulties completing the stations.

(Victoria Jones/PA)
(Victoria Jones/PA)
(Victoria Jones/PA)

Advertising

(Victoria Jones/PA)
(Victoria Jones/PA)
(Victoria Jones/PA)
(Victoria Jones/PA)

Advertising

(Victoria Jones/PA)
(Victoria Jones/PA)
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Crossrail project
The living roof on the project at Whitechapel station (Victoria Jones/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News