Teenager dies in east London stabbing

UK News | Published:

No arrests have been made.

Police said they were appealing for information and witnesses

An 18-year-old man has died after being stabbed in east London.

The teenager was found with stab wounds in Newham on Monday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police said.

Emergency services were called to the incident Chadd Green, Plaistow, at around 3.30pm and the man was pronounced dead at the scene around an hour later.

There have been no arrests, but the man’s next of kin have been informed, Scotland Yard said.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the force using 101.

