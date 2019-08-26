Sun shines on revellers in ‘hottest ever’ Notting Hill Carnival

Revellers are basking in the sunshine as Notting Hill Carnival continues on the hottest summer Bank Holiday ever.

Music filled the streets in west London for a second day, as people piled out to mark the long-standing celebration of Caribbean heritage in the capital.

Drummers paraded their way through the hottest August Bank Holiday Monday since records began, as temperatures climbed to 30C in London, and are expected to keep rising throughout the day.

Some performers were armed with spray bottles filled with water, and stewards accompanying the bands handed out bottles of water to dancers decked out in colourful feathers.

Despite the heat, paraders continued to enjoy the weekend.

Jordan Leigh, 29, led the drummers in the London School of Samba in the role of Rainha de Bateria, or Queen of the Drums.

A Brazilian dancing tradition, Ms Leigh called it an “honour” and “a dream come true” to be leading the band at her fifth Notting Hill Carnival.

Ro, in her 30s, danced with troupe Paraiso on Monday.

She called carnival “amazing” and told PA: “It’s so liberating for women, and for men.

“To have that freedom to celebrate your bodies.”

Onlookers lined the streets as the floats passed through, and although some homes and businesses were boarded up, many had set-up stalls selling food and water on front steps.

Around one million people are expected in west London across the bank holiday weekend for the carnival, which has been running for more than 50 years.

Celebrations will continue long after the parade has finished, as after parties fill the roads around Notting Hill and Ladbroke Grove.

Police have been granted extra search powers to stop and search people attending the street party.

A Section 60 order was put in place for the area of the carnival, the Metropolitan Police said.

Notting Hill Carnival gold commander Dave Musker said the order was granted because of “incidents of violence” across London in recent days.

He added: “I have not made this decision lightly but it is the police’s job to ensure the security of all those planning to attend this event.”

Almost 12,500 police officers and 1,000 stewards will be in place across the event to ensure a “safe and spectacular” festival.

Nearly 100 people had been arrested at the event as of 10pm on Sunday, Scotland Yard confirmed.

Of the 97 arrested, a dozen people were detained on suspicion of assaulting police, 41 on drugs offences, and nine for possession of an offensive weapon.

A 72 second silence will be held at 3pm on Monday in memory of those killed in the Grenfell Tower fire in June 2017.

The tower block is within half a mile of the parade route.