In Pictures: Players cool off in annual river football clash

Bourton Rovers 1st XI and 2nd XI played the traditional 30-minute bank holiday game in sweltering conditions.

Two five-a-side teams have taken the opportunity to cool off in the annual Football In The River match in the Cotswolds.

Bourton Rovers 1st XI and 2nd XI played the traditional 30-minute bank holiday game in sweltering conditions, with hundreds of spectators looking on from the banks of the river.

Spectators gather ahead of the big match (Ben Birchall/PA)
Bourton Rovers 1st team (yellow sleeves) take on Bourton Rovers 2nd team (in solid blue) every August bank holiday (Ben Birchall/PA)
The action takes place in the chilly River Windrush (Ben Birchall/PA)
Swimming caps are optional (Ben Birchall/PA)
Spectators get up close at their own risk (Ben Birchall/PA)
A goalmouth scramble (Ben Birchall/PA)

Sometimes the action is too much for slightly flimsy goals (Ben Birchall/PA)
A shot is fired in (Ben Birchall/PA)
Ball control can be notoriously tricky (Ben Birchall/PA)
The 1st XI celebrate (Ben Birchall/PA)
