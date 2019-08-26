In Pictures: Perfect day for a splash-about in record-breaking heat

It was a scorching day away from work for millions of people across the UK on Monday.

The record for the hottest late-August bank holiday was set early on Monday, with Tibenham Airfield in Norfolk passing the 28.2C set at Holbeach in 2017 by 11am.

The Met Office said the hot weather is expected to last for the rest of the day, although parts of the country could be in for storms and thunder later in the week.

The soaring temperatures were no barrier for the performers who joined the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in West London.

With hundreds of people decked out in feathered and sequined costumes, the spirit of a Brazilian carnival was enjoyed by all.

Away from the beaches and the city streets, people sort other ways to keep cool, with the River Avon at Stratford-upon-Avon another popular destination.

