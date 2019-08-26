Menu

In Pictures: Perfect day for a splash-about in record-breaking heat

UK News | Published:

Monday was the hottest late-August bank holiday of all time.

Kadie Lane,10, splashes in the sea at Blyth in Northumberland

It was a scorching day away from work for millions of people across the UK on Monday.

The record for the hottest late-August bank holiday was set early on Monday, with Tibenham Airfield in Norfolk passing the 28.2C set at Holbeach in 2017 by 11am.

The Met Office said the hot weather is expected to last for the rest of the day, although parts of the country could be in for storms and thunder later in the week.

Summer weather Aug 26th 2019
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Summer weather Aug 26th 2019
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Summer weather Aug 26th 2019
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Summer weather Aug 26th 2019
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Summer weather Aug 26th 2019
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Summer weather Aug 26th 2019
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Summer weather Aug 26th 2019
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
Summer weather Aug 26th 2019
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Summer weather Aug 26th 2019
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

The soaring temperatures were no barrier for the performers who joined the parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in West London.

With hundreds of people decked out in feathered and sequined costumes, the spirit of a Brazilian carnival was enjoyed by all.

Notting Hill Carnival 2019
(Aaron Chown/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival 2019
(Aaron Chown/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival 2019
(Aaron Chown/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival 2019
(Aaron Chown/PA)

Away from the beaches and the city streets, people sort other ways to keep cool, with the River Avon at Stratford-upon-Avon another popular destination.

Summer weather Aug 26th 2019
(Jacob King/PA)
Summer weather Aug 26th 2019
(Jacob King/PA)
Summer weather Aug 26th 2019
(Jacob King/PA)
Summer weather Aug 26th 2019
(Jacob King/PA)
Summer weather Aug 26th 2019
(Jacob King/PA)
