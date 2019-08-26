Menu

In Pictures: Notting Hill Carnival takes place in conditions fit for Caribbean

The usual kaleidoscope of colour provided plenty of pageantry with water provided to cool down revellers in record-breaking temperatures.

Notting Hill Carnival 2019

Notting Hill provided suitably sizzling conditions for the annual carnival in temperatures that set a record for the event which celebrates Caribbean countries.

Revellers were kept supplied with plenty of water to drink and to spray over themselves in baking conditions.

The ornate costumes provided a splash of colour on the streets of London while there was a pause to remember the Grenfell Tower tragedy at the tower block which is close to the carnival route.

Notting Hill Carnival 2019
A dancer performs (Hollie Adams/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival 2019
A reveller pours champagne into a man’s mouth (Hollie Adams/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival 2019
A police officer gives directions to a security guard carrying a dancer (Hollie Adams/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival 2019
Dancers perform (Aaron Chown/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival 2019
Jordan Leigh, 29, of London School of Samba waits to perform (Aaron Chown/PA)

Notting Hill Carnival 2019
The event took place in sizzling sunshine (Aaron Chown/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival 2019
A dancer points the way (Aaron Chown/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival 2019
Crowds gather (Hollie Adams/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival 2019
Taking a selfie (Aaron Chown/PA)

Notting Hill Carnival 2019
Performers take a break (Hollie Adams/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival 2019
Dancers pose for a group photograph (Hollie Adams/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival 2019
A dancer spreads her wings (Hollie Adams/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival 2019
And yet another selfie (Hollie Adams/PA)
